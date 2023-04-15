Bizarre! Man eaten alive by bed bugs in US jail's psychiatric wing | pixabay/ representative pic

The family and lawyer of a man who died inside his cell in the Atlanta jail has alleged that he was 'eaten alive by insects and bed bugs'.

As per a BBC report, the man named Lashawn Thompson was jailed for a crime and was lodged in the Fulton County Jail psychiatric wing after authorities judged him mentally ill.

Thompson's lawyer released pictures of his body full of bugs and has called for a criminal investigation. He also claimed that the jail cell Thompson was lodged-in was not fit for even a diseased animal and that he did not deserve to die like this.

Medical Examiner's report from the jail authorities claim that Thompson was found unresponsive in his jail cell on September 19. He was arrested three months back.

Authorities pronounced him dead following attempts by local police and medical personnel to resuscitate him, according to USA Today.

The medical examiner's report said there was a severe bed bug infestation in his cell in the psychiatric ward but there were no clear signs of trauma on Thompson's body.

An investigation in the matter is on.