Birthday wishes pour in for Prime Minister Narendra Modi

World leaders extended birthday wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he turned 70 on Thursday.

Taking to Twitter, Nepal Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli said: "Warm greetings to Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji on the auspicious occasion of your birthday. I wish you good health and happiness.

"We will continue working closely together to further strengthen relations between our two countries."

Extending greetings to Prime Minister Modi, his Bhutanese counterpart Lotay Tshering expressed confidence that India will achieve greater transformation under his leadership.

"The people and government of Bhutan convey prayers for your success and well being on Your Excellency's 70th birth anniversary," Tshering tweeted.

"My dear friend @narendramodi, greetings on your birthday. I'm sure our Australia-India relations will reach new heights in the coming year. May you have a delightful birthday. See you soon! " Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison tweeted in both Hindi and English. Prime Minister of Finland Sanna Marin also extended birthday greetings to Modi.

Meanwhile, Dalai Lama also extended birthday wishes to PM Narendra Modi.