Billionaires add $3.9 trillion to their wealth while poor suffered during COVID-19 pandemic: Oxfam report

The coronavirus pandemic has worsened income inequality, with the world's richest people regaining their losses while the number of people living in poverty has doubled to more than 500 million, non-profit group Oxfam said on Monday.

According to a report by Reuters, the report titled 'The Inequality Virus', which is to be tabled at the Davos summit in Switzerland, stated that the richest people have already managed to recoup the losses they recorded in the early days of the pandemic because of the bounce back in stock markets.

Using figures from Forbes' 2020 Billionaire List, Oxfam said the world's 10 richest people, including the likes of Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk, Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg and Warren Buffett, saw their fortunes increase by $540 billion since the crisis began even though the global economy remains smaller than when the pandemic started a year ago.

"Worldwide, billionaires' wealth increased by a staggering $3.9 trillion between March 18 and December 31, 2020... The world's 10 richest billionaires have seen their wealth increase by $540 billion over this period," the report said.

"At the same time, the pandemic saw hundreds of millions of people lose their jobs and face destitution and hunger... It is estimated that the total number of people living in poverty could have increased by between 200 million and 500 million," it added.