Biden, Xi Jinping meet face-to-face at G20 Summit; amidst superpower tensions

US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping shake hands, as they meet face-to-face for the first time since Biden took office. | Twitter/ CNN

Bali: US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping shook hands at a hotel in Bali, Indonesia, on Monday before their first in-person meeting since Biden took office.

Both men are coming into the highly anticipated meeting - held on the margins of the Group of 20 summit of world leaders in Indonesia.

But relations between the US and China have become increasingly strained during Biden's presidency.

Before leaving Washington, Biden said he planned to raise with Xi the differences in their approach to the self-governing island of Taiwan, trade practices and China's relationship with Moscow amid its nearly nine months-old invasion of Ukraine.

Chinese officials have largely refrained from public criticism of Russia's war, although Beijing has avoided direct support such as supplying arms.

Taiwan has emerged as one of the most contentious issues between Washington and Beijing. Multiple times in his presidency, Biden has said the US would defend the island - which China has eyed for eventual unification - in case of a Beijing-led invasion. But administration officials have stressed each time that the US's posture of "strategic ambiguity" toward the island has not changed.