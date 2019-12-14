Biden warns democrats of going too far left after Corbyn's defeat in UK

Conservative leader Boris Johnson’s victory in UK elections has the Democrats in the US tensed. With the 2020 Presidential elections coming up, Joe Biden warned the party from becoming extreme left.

While speaking at a fundraiser, Biden, the former vice-president said, “Look what happens when the Labour party moves so, so far to the left. It comes up with ideas that are not able to be contained within a rational basis quickly. You’re also going to see people saying, my God, Boris Johnson, who is kind of a physical and emotional clone of the president, is able to win.”

Boris Johnson who will now stay as the Prime Minister for a second term is often compared with the US President Donald Trump, while people love to point out similarities between the UK Labour party leader Jeremy Corbyn and left-wing senators Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren.

Some intellectuals also brought to notice the structural differences between the US and UK politics. People pointed out that the Corbyn was fighting the elections with Brexit in the while dealing with accusations of antisemitism. People didn’t hesitate in saying that Johnson if looked closely also falls on the left lines of most American issues.

Amid discussions and stressed meetings, the Democratic party is continuing to attack Trump and impeach him. In a historic move, Democrats announced on Tuesday two scaled-down impeachment charges accusing President Donald Trump of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress stressing risks to next year's election.

But the Democrats handed Trump a political victory an hour after announcing the impeachment charges when Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced that her party would support a new trade agreement with Canada and Mexico that Trump had made a key election promise.

Announcing the two charges, House of Representatives Judiciary Committee Chair Jerry Nadler said they amounted to "high crimes and treason' and Trump violated his oath of office to protect the Constitution when he wanted Ukraine to investigate former Vice-President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter, for his electoral benefit."

Trump called the impeachment "sheer political madness."

With inputs from Agencies.