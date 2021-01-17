Biden to sign executive orders rejoining Paris climate accord and ending travel ban from Muslim countries on first day

On his first day of office, US President-elect Joe Biden will be signing several executive orders, including rejoining the Paris climate accord, extending pandemic-related limits on evictions, and ending the travel ban on predominantly Muslim countries.

"President-elect Biden is assuming the presidency in a moment of profound crisis for our nation. We face four overlapping and compounding crises: the COVID-19 crisis, the resulting economic crisis, the climate crisis, and a racial equity crisis," the incoming White House Chief of Staff Ron Klein said on Saturday in a memorandum to the incoming White House Senior Staff.

All of these crises demand urgent action. In his first ten days in office, President-elect Biden will take decisive action to address these four crises, prevent other urgent and irreversible harms, and restore America's place in the world, he wrote in the memorandum dated January 16.

"On Inauguration Day, President-elect Biden will sign roughly a dozen actions to combat the four crises, restore humanity to our immigration system, and make government function for the people," Klein said.

As previously announced, he will ask the Department of Education to extend the existing pause on student loan payments and interest for millions of Americans with federal student loans, re-join the Paris Agreement, and reverse the Muslim Ban, he wrote.