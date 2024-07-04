'Biden Is A Pile Of Cr*p…Kamala Is So F***ing Bad': Trump Caught On Camera Slamming US President, Predicting Next Democratic Nominee (VIDEO)

Donald Trump was caught on camera calling President Joe Biden a “broken-down pile of crap” who is on the verge of “quitting the race.”

The video seems to have been taken after the first presidential debate hosted by CNN between Donald Trump and Joe Biden last week.

Sitting in a golf cart, Trump can be heard further saying that since Biden is now out of the race, he will probably have to face Vice President Kamala Harris.

“He just quit…he’s quitting the race…I got him out of the…and that means we have Kamala. I think she’s gonna be better — she is so bad — she is so pathetic — she is so f***king bad, ” said Trump.

Trump, later in the video, can be heard telling the person behind the camera that he can not imagine Biden dealing with Putin and the President of China who is a “fierce and tough person”.

“Can you imagine that guy dealing with Putin and the President of China who is a fierce person — very tough guy…Biden is probably quitting,” said Trump.

“...they just announced he’s probably quitting. Just keep knocking him out…,” Trump adds as he drives off.

As it stands, it is not yet clear when and where this video was covertly filmed.

Biden vs Trump

In a highly charged debate last Thursday, Biden and Trump criticised each other's records and conduct. The early timing of this debate, hosted at CNN headquarters in Atlanta, underscored the deep-seated divisions in America following the contentious 2020 election.

The candidates, Biden at 81 and Trump at 78, skipped the customary handshake as they took their places at the podiums. The debate, conducted without a live audience, featured muted microphones to ensure orderly exchanges. Biden, reportedly battling a cold, delivered prepared remarks, reminding viewers of Trump's legal issues, suggesting he might become the first convicted felon to seek the presidency.

Biden criticised Trump, pointing out his civil penalties and personal scandals, including accusations of sexual misconduct and an affair with a porn star. "Think of all the civil penalties you have. How many billions of dollars do you owe in civil penalties for molesting a woman in public," Biden said, adding, "You have the morals of an alley cat."

Trump, leveraging his experience from rallies and reality TV, confidently listed his grievances against Biden's tenure. He lamented the current state of the nation, claiming that America had lost its global respect under Biden's leadership.

When inflation was discussed, Biden criticised Trump’s handling of the presidency, particularly during the pandemic, and mocked Trump's controversial suggestion to use bleach as a treatment for COVID-19. Biden remarked, "We got to take a look at what I was left when I became president."

Trump defended his presidency, asserting he had overseen "the greatest economy in the history of our country," and claimed other nations envied the U.S. under his administration. Biden dismissed this, stating, "The greatest economy in the world? He's the only one who thinks that."

In one of the debate’s most personal moments, Biden referenced allegations that Trump had called fallen soldiers "suckers" and "losers." He spoke of his late son Beau, an Iraq War veteran, saying, "My son was not a loser, was not a sucker. You're the sucker. You're the loser." Trump denied these claims and repeatedly accused Biden of incoherence.

This debate vividly reflected the ongoing polarisation in American politics and set the stage for a fiercely contested election season.

Who won?

However, after the debate, many raised questions about Biden's ability to run the government as President for a second term. Even the Democrats, as reported, were alarmed by Biden’s "inability" to speak coherently and clearly to take on his rival. Analysts and political commentators, describing the outcome of the first presidential debate between Trump and Biden, wrote that although Trump did not win, Biden lost the debate.