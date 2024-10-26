Biden Apologises To Native Americans For Abuse In Government-Funded Boarding Schools

(File photo) US President Joe Biden | PTI

US President Joe Biden on Friday (October 25) apologised to the Native American community for the policy of government funded Indian boarding schools which forced Native American children to enrol to 'assimilate' in the American society but what resulted in their abuse. Biden called these schools, which ran roughly over a period of 150 years, "one of the most horrific chapters in American history."

Biden was visiting Native American land in Laveen, Arizona when he made the comment. The president called for a moment of silence in order to "remember those lost and the generations living with that trauma,"

"Quite frankly, there is no excuse that this apology took 150 years to make," he said as quoted by CNN.

The USA has a fraught history with Native Americans who had to fight to defend their lands against the influx of European settlers over centuries. Tens of thousands of Native Americans were killed and measures like the boarding schools led to the childrens' abuse.

As per data presented in a news report by CNN, at least 18,000 Native American children were taken from their parents before being forced to attend boarding schools between 1819 and 1969.

"As president," Biden said, "I believe it is important that we do know there were generations of native children stolen, taken away to places they didn't know, with people they never met, who spoke a language they had never heard."

"Native communities silenced - their children's laughter and play were gone." He said, "...Children abused emotionally, physically and sexually abused, forced into hard labor, some put up for adoption without the consent of their birth parents, some left for dead and unmarked graves," he added.

Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, the first Native American to serve as a cabinet secretary in the US took steps to review the boarding schools' impact on Native American children and society in general.

The final report of this study was issued this summer. It was found that at least 973 children from Native American communities died when they were attending these boarding schools.

During his visit to Laveen, Arizona. President Biden said that the children who returned home from such schools were "wounded in body and spirit"

He acknowledged that "no apology can or will make up for what was lost during the darkness of the federal boarding school policy." He added, "We're finally moving forward into the light."