Biden administration puts a freeze on Afghan reserves of USD 9.5 billion to block Taliban access to funds

Washington: The Biden administration froze about USD 9.5 billion of Afghan reserves on Tuesday to keep cash away from the Taliban after it captured Afghanistan. The decision was taken by US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and personnel at the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control, reported Dawn citing The Washington Post.

"Any central bank assets the Afghan government have in the United States will not be made available to the Taliban," an administration official told the newspaper in a statement.

According to the report, the US State Department was consulted before the action as was the White House, adding that the Biden administration was contemplating other actions as well to pressure the Taliban, reported Dawn.

It pointed out that the Biden administration did not need new authority to freeze the reserves because the Taliban were already under sanctions from an executive order approved after the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

Ajmal Ahmady, acting head of Da Afghanistan Bank (DAB) -- the nation's central bank -- tweeted earlier this week that he learned on Friday that shipments of dollars would stop as Washington would not allow the Taliban to access the funds.

Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden has conceded that the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan happened “more quickly” than anticipated, but insisted that he remained “squarely behind” his decision to withdraw American troops from the war-torn country, amidst “gut-wrenching” images emerging out of Kabul.

In his address to the nation from the White House following the dramatic fall of the Afghan national government to the Taliban, a defiant Biden rejected blame for messy pull out amid chaotic scenes of Afghans clinging to US military planes in Kabul in a desperate bid to flee their home country.

Published on: Wednesday,August 18, 2021, 04:34 PM IST