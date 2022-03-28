Biden administration proposes $6.9 billion to aid Ukraine against Russia

The United States on Monday proposed $6.9 billion to help Ukraine amid Russian invasion and support NATO member countries under a budget proposal released by President Joe Biden's administration, news agency AFP reported.

Reportedly, the funds would represent Washington's latest allocation of aid following the shock invasion last month, and be used to "enhance the capabilities and readiness of US forces, NATO allies, and regional partners in the face of Russian aggression," the White House said.

President Biden's fiscal year 2023 budget proposal includes increased funding for security -- both domestically and internationally -- and reduces the deficit, the White House said Monday morning, but officials admit inflation could continue to cause problems for the overall economy, CNN reported.

The United States last month had announced an additional $800 million in security assistance to war-hit Ukraine. The budget included drones and anti-aircraft systems, reported Reuters. The US President had authorized $200 million over the weekend, bringing the total aid for the European country to $1 billion over the past week.

Biden also proposed a total of $5.8 trillion in federal spending in fiscal 2023, which begins in October, slightly less than what was projected to be spent this year before the supplemental spending bill was signed into law this month.

(with agency inputs)

