'Beyond tragic', says WHO as world records half a million deaths from Omicron variant

Around half a million COVID-19 deaths had been recorded since the Omicron variant was discovered, said the World Health Organisation and termed the count as “beyond tragic”, reported NDTV.

According to the report, WHO's incident manager Abdi Mahamud said that 130 million cases and 500,000 deaths had been recorded globally since Omicron was declared a variant of concern in late November.

During a live interaction on WHO’s social media channels, Mahmud said, “In the age of effective vaccines, half a million people dying, it’s really something. While everyone was saying Omicron is milder, (they) missed the point that half a million people have died since this was detected. It’s beyond tragic.”

Meanwhile, Maria Van Kerkhove, the WHO’s technical lead on COVID-19, said the sheer number of Omicron cases was “astounding”, while the true number of cases and deaths would be much higher than just those known about. “It makes the previous peaks look almost flat,” she said.

"We're still in the middle of this pandemic. I hope we're getting closer to the end of it," she said. "Many countries have not passed their peak of Omicron yet." Van Kerkhove said she was extremely concerned that the numbers of deaths had increased for several weeks in a row.

Meanwhile, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya informed the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday that Omicron variant is the dominant variant in the country presently and the current surge of COVID-19 cases in the country is showing a sustained declining trend since January 21.

With the reporting of Omicron, a highly mutated variant of SARSCoV-2 virus and its classification as a Variant of Concern (VoC) by the World Health Organization (WHO), the Union Ministry of Health revised its 'Guidelines for international arrivals', Mandaviya said in a written reply.

"Omicron variant is the dominant variant in the country presently. The current surge of COVID-19 cases in the country is showing a sustained declining trend since January 21, 2022," he said.

Published on: Wednesday, February 09, 2022, 10:23 AM IST