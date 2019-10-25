Between hope and horror, Iraqis brace for new protests

Baghdad: After decades of instability, Iraq seemed to be catching a break: jihadists were defeated, violence plummeted, checkpoints were removed. Buoyed by hope, Umm Zeina persuaded her son not to emigrate. Hussam had been considering joining his sister in the United States, but last year Umm Zeina made the case to stay.

"I told him not to go because we felt good, life was getting better and better, and we were forgetting the fear and the explosions," she told AFP. All that changed earlier this month, when deadly protests seemed to drag Iraq out of its reverie and back into its dark days. From October 1-6, thousands of Iraqis took to the streets in Baghdad and across the south to protest rampant corruption, mass unemployment and failing public services.

They railed against an entrenched political class that they blamed for staggering inequality: one in five people live below the poverty line in OPEC's second-largest oil producer. But they were met with a volley of tear gas and gunfire that ultimately left 157 people dead, according to the government, which acknowledged "excessive force" was used.

"The fear came back," said Umm Zeina. Fresh anti-government rallies broke out on Thursday, with hundreds descending onto the streets of Baghdad.