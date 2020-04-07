Better days will return: Queen Elizabeth II address UK

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, in a rare televised address to the nation, invoked a war-time spirit of self-discipline and resolve to fight the coronavirus pandemic which has killed nearly 5,000 in the country and about 70,000 people globally, assuring Britons that "better days will return".

The 93-year-old British monarch and Head of the 54-member Commonwealth of nations which includes India, acknowledged the grief, pain and financial difficulties being faced the world over during this "time of disruption" and expressed the hope that the whole world was uniting in a "common endeavour".

"I hope in the years to come everyone will be able to take pride in how they responded to this challenge," she said on Sunday, in a four-minute speech.