 Best Wishes For A Very Successful Tenure: PM Modi Congratulates Thailand's New Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra
Earlier in the day, Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn formally endorsed Paetongtarn Shinawatra as the country's next prime minister on Sunday, CNN reported.

ANIUpdated: Sunday, August 18, 2024, 12:42 PM IST
article-image

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended congratulations to Paetongtarn Shinawatra on her election as the Prime Minister of Thailand and expressed his best wishes for a successful tenure.

Further, he looked forward to working with the new Thai leader to strengthen bilateral ties between both nations.

"Congratulations @ingshin on your election as the Prime Minister of Thailand. Best wishes for a very successful tenure," PM Modi said on X.

"Look forward to working with you to further strengthen the bilateral ties between India and Thailand, which are based on the strong foundations of civilisational, cultural and people to people connect," he added.

Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn Formally Endorses Paetongtarn Shinawatra As Country's PM

Her appointment follows a series of twists and turns in Thai politics over the past week, during which the Constitutional Court ousted Srettha Thavisin, her predecessor from the same Pheu Thai party.

article-image

With the king's approval now official, Paetongtarn Shinawatra is set to move forward with assembling a Cabinet, a process expected to unfold in the coming weeks.

The Youngest-Ever Prime Minister Of Thailand

Recently, the Thai Parliament voted to make Paetongtarn Shinawatra the next as well as the youngest-ever prime minister of Thailand, Al Jazeera reported.

Paetongtarn succeeds Srettha Thavisin, who was removed from his post by a constitutional court ruling on August 14 Known by her nickname Ung Ing, Paetongtarn is the youngest child of billionaire tycoon Thaksin Shinawatra and is the third member of the family after her father and aunt to hold the nation's top job.

The parliament confirmed the nomination of Paetongtarn, 37, by the ruling coalition of her Pheu Thai party.

