Bernie Sanders calls Trump 'most corrupt president' at the Democratic Presidential Debate

The Democratic presidential debate opened on Wednesday, candidates stressed that US President Trump should be impeached.

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren said “The president broke the law again and again and again," in the event’s opening minutes. Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar said Trump "puts his own private interests" ahead of the country's and "this is wrong."

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders labelled Trump as "the most corrupt president in modern history" but also asked the members to focus on the needs of the working class, he added saying, "We cannot simply be consumed by Donald Trump" or the Democratic Party will lose the election.

Pete Buttigieg, the 37-year-old mayor from South Bend, Indiana, has gained popularity in recent months, USA’s first caucus was held in his constituency on February 3. He has also become one of the prime targets for as the four candidates now bunched at the top seek to distinguish themselves with less than three months until voting begins.

Former Vice President Joe Biden had a hard time answering questions regarding his past work with segregationist Senate colleagues and his support of some unpopular Obama administration policies. Warren had to clear his stand on "Medicare for All" universal health insurance plan, and Sanders has been forced to prove he has the stamina for the race, especially after the 78-year-old's heart attack in October.

The debate came after there was uncertainty in the Democratic field as party workers were worried about a definite second-term for President Trump.