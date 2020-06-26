Berlin wall to cordless phones: Things that went down since Liverpool last won the title

There are times in sporting history where the gap between a championship and another title win takes forever. For India, it was a 27-year waiting period since 1983 and 2011. India froze when MS Dhoni hit that six, and then erupted, with a large crowd who had seen India’s victory in 1983 saying that they never thought they would witness this moment again.

The same thing happened with Liverpool on Thursday. The Red Devils won their last Premier League title in the 1989-90 season, and after a 30-year wait, finally won the title last night. Thirty years is a long time when you think of anything, leave alone a title. And during this time, the world witnessed a lot of changes – both political, geographical, and even technological during this time.

We take a look at some of these incidents that changed the world

The End of the Cold War and the Fall of the Berlin Wall: The USSR and the United States ended nearly 45 years of animosity, with the Soviet Union breaking up into Russia and several other nations. During the same time, East and West Germany were united and the Berlin Wall was razed after being put up for over 10,000 days.

The internet comes home: From Shell Accounts to Dial-up to WiFi, the late 90s and the 21st century saw a technological advancement when it came to access of information. Today, thanks to this advance, nearly half of India’s population i.e. over 500 million is connected to the internet. The evolution of the internet making it a part of everyday appliances has also seen a spike in the past few year

Evolution of cell phones: From a heavy device that can withstand any sort of damage, the cell phone today is a sophisticated electronic that does everything for you right from taking pictures, surfing the internet, and even playing games. Sometimes, people forget the fundamental use of the phone thanks to the number of add-on features available. And we finally said goodbye to the good old cordless phone because of this.

Self-driving cars: When we saw the 80s television show Knight Rider that spoke to its driver Michael, we knew that self-driving cars would be a thing of the future. We didn’t realise it would take a little over 30 years to get them rolling into the market, although their success rate is still to be determined.

Navigate easily: Thanks to online maps that have satellite images of everything right up to your apartment building, you can travel from Point A to Point B without worrying if you will get lost.

Colonising space? While the talks began when Liverpool won its last title, it’s till in talks. However, one big difference in the international space programme is that it is now possible to send a privately-owned rocket into space, thanks to Elon Musk’s successful Space X project.

Fitness technology: From telling you how many steps you took to your resting heart rate, wearable tech has cemented its place in the market for fitness wearables.

Gen Z: The new-age individual born post-1995. Strongly opinionated, easily offended, and woke about every matter, the Gen Z age-group is the average guy that plays for Liverpool today. Fortunately, there will be a time when they grow up and reach a place in their lives where the kids that come after them are as annoying as the current crop is today.