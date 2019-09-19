Belgian fighter jet crashes in France, pilot hits power line

World

This picture taken on September 19, 2019 in Pluvigner, western France, shows a truck with a crane used to save a pilot from a power line after his F-16 fighter jet of the Belgian air force crashed
Paris: French authorities say a Belgian F-16 fighter jet has crashed in a populated area in western France and one of its pilots is caught on a high-voltage electricity line.

A spokesman for the regional prefecture, or administration, told The Associated Press that the plane crashed Thursday in the town of Pluvigner in Brittany.

He said one pilot was safely rescued and emergency workers are extracting the other pilot from the electricity line. He said the immediate area was evacuated. A national police spokeswoman said no injuries have been reported among residents in the area.

