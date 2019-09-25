Beijing's starfish shaped airport to become the busiest one in the world

Chinese President Xi Jinping inaugurates world’s largest airport in Beijing a few days before the country completes 70 years of the communist regime.

In the shape of a starfish, the Beijing Daxing International Airport is expected to be one of the busiest international airports in the world. Spread over 700,000 square metres of land, the airport is designed by Zaha Hadid, an Iraqi-British architecture.

The airport is located 46 kilometres to the south of Tiananmen Square. The airport also has an underground metro and train station to facilitate easy commute for travellers across the city. The airport is estimated to achieve its full working capacity by 2040 and potentially receive 100 million passengers in a year.

British Airways, Cathay Pacific and Finnair have announced new routes including the Daxing airport to claim the new customer base. Daxing’s first flight is scheduled to 3.30 p.m Beijing time (0730 GMT), according to Chinese flight tracking app Umetrip.

Air travel is a booming industry. The Beijing Capital International Airport, the second-largest, handles about 100 million passengers annually. By 2037, China is expected to overdo USA’s aviation market. China is expected to complete 1.6 billion plane journeys each year according to its current market growth.