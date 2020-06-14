Beijing's new confirmed COVID-19 cases related to Xinfadi market

BEIJING: Beijing's 36 new confirmed COVID-19 cases were all related to Xinfadi, a large wholesale market of fruits, vegetables and meat, an official said Sunday.
The Chinese capital on Saturday reported 36 new domestically transmitted confirmed cases and one new asymptomatic case, according to the municipal health commission.
Pang Xinghuo, deputy director of the Beijing center for disease control and prevention, said at a press conference that all the confirmed cases were related to the Xinfadi market in south Beijing's Fengtai District.
Pang gave a detailed description of each case, showing the patients either worked at the market or had direct or indirect exposure to the market.
According to the official, 27 of the 36 cases work in Xinfadi, while others had visited the market or had contact with people returning from the site.
In one case, a 31-year-old woman had never been to the market, but her husband had "constant exposure" to Xinfadi's seafood market.
Another 34-year-old woman works in a restaurant that sources ingredients from Xinfadi.
Beijing registered one new confirmed case on Thursday and six on Friday, ending a weeks-long lull. On Saturday, the figure climbed to 36, along with one new asymptomatic case.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)