Beijing lowers COVID-19 emergency response posture to third level

BEIJING: Beijing will lower its emergency response to the novel coronavirus epidemic from the second level to the third level starting Saturday, a local official announced Friday.

The third emergency response level is the second lowest.

Prevention and control measures will be adjusted accordingly, said Chen Bei, deputy secretary-general of the Beijing municipal government, at a press conference.

Beijing will lift purchasing restrictions on plane and train tickets for people from the central province of Hubei, including those from the provincial capital Wuhan, except those from medium- and high-risk areas. Beijing will no longer require permits for those entering the capital city from Hubei via highways.

People from Hubei Province, including those from Wuhan, will no longer need to quarantine for 14 days or go through collective observation after arriving in Beijing, and people from these areas currently under quarantine or observation in Beijing can be discharged, according to Chen.

People entering Beijing from Wuhan will not need another nucleic acid test as long as they have a test result proving their negative status. However, nucleic acid tests will still be required if they cannot provide such proof.