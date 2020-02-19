Beijing kicks out three Wall Street Journal correspondents

China on Wednesday expelled three Wall Street Journal correspondents, the largest expulsion of overseas media personnel from the country in more than three decades, after the newspaper declined to apologise for a column which Beijing criticised as “racist” and tarnishing its efforts to combat the deadly coronavirus epidemic.
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said China made repeated representations to the US newspaper over the opinion piece which had the headline: “China is the real sick man of Asia”, but regretted that it had not offered a public apology.
The move comes less than one day after United States officials announced they would be treating five major Chinese state-run media companies as effective extensions of the Chinese government.
A senior State Department official said Tuesday that Xinhua, China Global Television Network, China Radio International, China Daily and People’s Daily will be designated as “foreign missions”, effective immediately.
Without directly linking the expulsions to the US move, Geng said China has decided to revoke the “press cards” of three WSJ journalists as the daily has not apologised to “racist headline” it carried recently.
