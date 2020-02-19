Beijing kicks out three Wall Street Journal correspondents

China on Wednesday expelled three Wall Street Journal correspondents, the largest expulsion of overseas media personnel from the country in more than three decades, after the newspaper declined to apologise for a column which Beijing criticised as “racist” and tarnishing its efforts to combat the deadly coronavirus epidemic.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said China made repeated representations to the US newspaper over the opinion piece which had the headline: “China is the real sick man of Asia”, but regretted that it had not offered a public apology.