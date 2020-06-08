Google, Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai delivers speech to Class of 2020; see what he has to say

Addressing a virtual graduation ceremony amid the pandemic, Google CEO Sundar Pichai told students not to lose hope and their "impatience", while staying open-minded to find the things that they love.

YouTube streamed the "Dear Class of 2020," a virtual commencement event bringing together inspirational leaders, speakers, celebrities and YouTube creators to celebrate graduates, their families, and their communities.

"There are probably things about technology that frustrate you and make you impatient," Pichai said in his speech on Sunday.

"Don't lose that impatience. It will create the next technology revolution and enable you to build things my generation could never dream of.

"You may be just as frustrated by my generation's approach to climate change, or education. Be impatient. It will create the progress the world needs," he said.

Check out his ful video here: