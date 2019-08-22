BDJS Chief Thushar Vellappally arrested in cheque bounce case in Dubai

Dubai: Bharath Dharma Jana Sena (BDJS) Chief Thushar Vellappally was arrested in United Arab Emirates' Ajman on Thursday in connection with a cheque bounce case.

According to the sources, Vellappally was arrested after a cheque for Rs 19 crore handed over to his business partner, had bounced. Vellappally is the chief of BDJS, the political arm of the Sree Narayan Dharma Paripalana Yogam (SNDP).

In the 17th Lok Saha Sabha elections, the BDJS state president was the candidate for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) from the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency and fought against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.