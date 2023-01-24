BBC chairman Richard Sharp faces probe over role in helping Boris Johnson secure 800,000 pound loan | AP

Britain's public appointments watchdog will investigate the election of BBC chairman Richard Sharp following concerns over his role in helping former PM Boris Johnson secure a loan.

According to a 'Sunday Times' report, BBC chairman Richard Sharp was linked with helping Boris secure a loan of up to 800,000 pounds.

In a statement on Monday, Sharp called the row "a distraction for the organisation, which I regret" and said the BBC board will review any potential conflicts of interest he may have.

Earlier, Sharp claimed that he was not involved in making a loan or arranging a guarantee for the then Prime Minister.

Mr Johnson has insisted that Mr Sharp had no knowledge of his personal finances, calling the allegations “absolute nonsense.”

Sharp, a former Goldman Sachs banker, also happens to be Sunak's former boss during his days in the private sector. He was announced as the government's choice for the new BBC chairman in January 2021, when Johnson was Prime Minister.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)