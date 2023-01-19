Barack Obama's inauguration as the first African-American president of the United States

Barack Obama's first inauguration as the President of the United States. | Wikipedia

On January 20, 2009, Barack Obama was inaugurated as the 44th President of the United States. The ceremony took place on the West Front of the United States Capitol building in Washington D.C.

The inauguration was historic for several reasons. Obama was the first African American president in U.S. history. His election marked a significant shift in the country's political landscape, as he campaigned on a platform of change and hope.

Inauguration theme of "A New Birth of Freedom"

The theme of the inauguration was "A New Birth of Freedom," a nod to Abraham Lincoln's Gettysburg Address. The ceremony began with a prayer service at St. John's Episcopal Church, followed by the traditional parade from the White House to the Capitol.

As Obama made his way to the Capitol, he was greeted by large crowds of people lining the streets. The mood was festive, with people holding signs and American flags.

The actual inauguration ceremony was attended by dignitaries from around the world, including former presidents and their spouses. The program included performances by Aretha Franklin, Yo-Yo Ma, and Itzhak Perlman.

Obama called for unity and cooperation

In his inaugural address, Obama spoke about the challenges facing the country, including the economic recession and the ongoing wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. He also emphasized the need for unity and cooperation in order to overcome these challenges. He said, "On this day, we gather because we have chosen hope over fear, unity of purpose over conflict and discord."

The inauguration was watched by an estimated 1.8 million people in person and 38 million people on television. It was also streamed live on the internet, making it the most widely viewed event in internet history at the time.

Obama's inauguration was historic moment in US history

After the ceremony, the Obamas participated in the traditional Inaugural parade, which featured a mix of high school marching bands, military units, and various other participants. The parade concluded with the Obamas and Vice President Joe Biden reviewing the parade from a reviewing stand in front of the White House.

Barack Obama's first inauguration as president was a historic moment that marked a new chapter in American history. It was a day of hope and optimism for many, as the country looked to a new leader to guide it through difficult times.

