Barack Obama's 2019 list of favourite books includes Normal People by 'first great millennial novelist'

His list of favourite books includes various subjects such as surveillance capitalism, attention economy, feminism and race in Britain. Interestingly, Obama’s list also includes the title, Normal People by Sally Rooney, the author who rose to fame as the “first great millennial novelist.”

Obama’s list has a total of 19 books ranging from different topics and themes. Two books from the list are specifically for ‘Sports fans.’ Along with his favourite books, The former President also shared a list of the books he had recommended to his followers earlier during the year. The reminder list has 19 more books.

The books that made it to Obama’s reminder list are Men without Women by Haruki Murakami, The Education of an Idealist by Samantha Power, Finding My Voice by Valeria Jarret and more.

Obama had started this tradition of sharing his best read of the year in 2015, while he was still the President of the USA and has been continuing since.