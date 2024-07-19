Barack Obama Wants Joe Biden To Reconsider His Candidacy In US Presidential Race: Report | X

US: Former US President Barack Obama has reportedly advised President Joe Biden to reconsider his bid for reelection. Obama, citing concerns about Biden's diminishing chances of victory, believes the 81-year-old should 'seriously consider the viability of his candidacy,' according to a report by the Washington Post.

As of now, Obama has not made any public comments on the matter. During Obama's presidency from 2009 to 2017, Biden served as his vice president. Obama continues to wield major influence within the Democratic Party.

Obama's perspective adds considerable weight to the growing faction within the Democratic Party urging Biden to withdraw from the race, especially following a poor debate performance against Donald Trump. This pressure comes at a critical time as Biden, who is currently isolating at his beach house due to COVID-19, has dismissed concerns about his age and fitness, maintaining his intention to run for the White House again.

The pressure on Biden has intensified, with notable figures like Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries reportedly meeting with him recently to express their concerns. They warned that his candidacy could jeopardize the party's prospects in the upcoming November election.

Biden's Health Update

Meanwhile, Biden is experiencing mild upper respiratory symptoms due to his COVID-19 infection and is being treated with Paxlovid, according to his physician, Dr. Kevin O'Connor. Despite his illness, Dr. O'Connor stated that Biden does not have a fever, and his vital signs remain normal. The President continues to handle his official duties remotely.

The White House, in a statement on X (formerly Twitter), shared Dr. O'Connor's updates on Biden's health, reassuring that the President is still experiencing only mild symptoms and will keep working on the nation's business.

President Biden continues to conduct the business of the American people. An update from Dr. Kevin O’Connor, Physician to the President: pic.twitter.com/zrAvbVgzxP — The White House (@WhiteHouse) July 18, 2024

Biden tested positive for COVID-19 a day after attending the NAACP National Convention in Las Vegas, where he strongly criticized Donald Trump's policies and condemned the rising gun violence in the country.