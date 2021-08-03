Barack Obama Birthday Special: Former POTUS' best moments with wife Michelle Obama

American politician Barack Obama, who served as 44th president of the United States, is celebrating his 60th birthday on Wednesday, August 4. Obama was the first African-American to be elected as the President of the United States. He served two terms from 2009 to 2017.
Former US President Barack Obama is married to Michelle Robinson and has two daughters- Malia Ann Obama and Sasha Obama.
Obama after graduating from Hardvard Law School, returned to Chicago as an associate at a prestigious local law firm. There, he met the future First Lady. Michelle Robinson was also an employee at the firm and the duo soon fell in love.
In 1991, the former first couple got engaged and tied the knot on October 3, 1992.
Michelle Obama, who campaigned aggressively for her husband during the Presidency Elections, has played a major role in his success.
On the 60th birthday of the former president of United States, here are some adorable moments of the couple:
When Michelle made a playlist for Barack Obama
The couple who have stayed together for almost three decades are known to share romantic messages on special occasions.
In 2018, on the occasion of Valentine's Day, Michelle Obama shared a Spotify playlist dedicated to the love of her life.
The special playlist included romantic songs like Ben E. King's 'Stand By Me', Barry White's 'Can't Get Enough of Your Love, Babe', Diana Ross' 'Endless Love', Beyonce's 'Halo', Janelle Monae's 'Primetime', and Adele's cover of 'Make You Feel My Love'.
Obama's sweet note to his 'favorite person'
On their 26th wedding anniversary, Former United States President Barack Obama shared a heartfelt note for his beloved wife and called her an ‘extraordinary partner’.
"Happy Anniversary, @MichelleObama. For 26 years, you’ve been an extraordinary partner, someone who can always make me laugh, and my favorite person to see the world with,” read the post.
Michelle Obama 'still feeling' the magic
In 2019, the former first lady shared a beautiful picture with Barack Obama and shared a note that left everyone in awe of the couple.
She shared a picture of them and wrote, "27 years ago, this guy promised me a life full of adventure. I'd say he's delivered. Here's to our next chapter of becoming empty nesters and discovering what's next--while still feeling the magic that brought us together all those years ago. Happy anniversary, Barack"
Secret to their 'sorted married life'
In 2018 Michelle said that separate bathrooms are the key to a happy marriage life.
“One of the keys to a successful marriage is separate bathrooms. When he (Barack Obama) enters my bathroom sometimes I’m like, ‘Why are you here?’ And he’s like, ‘I live here, can I enjoy my bathroom too?'” she said.
While the former first couple have shared several adorable moments with their followers, the duo have also been vocal about the ups and downs in their nearly three decades long married life.
During an interview with PEOPLE, in 2018, Michelle revealed that she had sought marriage counseling with Barack in the past.
"Because we’re role models, it’s important for us to be honest and say, if you’re in a marriage and there are times you want to leave, that’s normal, because I felt that way,” she said.
“There were definitely times when I wished things were different. But I don’t think I ever thought, ‘I’m just checking out of this,” PEOPLE quoted the former first lady as saying.
“Marriage counseling, for us, was one of those ways where we learned to talk out our differences. What I learned about myself was that my happiness was up to me and I started working out more, I started asking for help, not just from him but from other people,” she said.
