Banksy's original artwork to go under auction in Australia to raise money for bushfire

An original artwork by Banksy, the acclaimed anonymous British street artist, will be auctioned in Australia to raise money for bushfire relief, it was reported on Thursday.

As the extensive bushfire recovery effort begins, art collectors, Sandra Powell and Andrew King from Melbourne saw the opportunity to put their lifelong passion for practical good, reports Xinhua news agency.

According to the Australian Associated Press, they donated the Banksy piece from their private collection to go on sale, alongside close to 100 other works from some of the world's most exciting artists.