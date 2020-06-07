Banksy unveils latest artwork inspired by George Floyd and Black Lives Matter

Acclaimed anonymous British street artist, Banksy, shared his latest artwork inspired by the death of George Floyd and the black lives matter movement.

Sharing two images of his artistry, Banksy wrote, "At first I thought I should just shut up and listen to black people about this issue.

"But why would I do that? It's not their problem. It's mine.

"People of colour are being failed by the system. The white system. Like a broken pipe flooding the apartment of the people living downstairs. This faulty system is making their life a misery, but it's not their job to fix it. They can't - no-one will let them into the apartment upstairs.

"This is a white problem. And if white people don't fix it, someone will have to come upstairs and kick the door in."

The picture shows a framed photo with floral tribute and a candle setting light to an American flag hanging above it.