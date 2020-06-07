Banksy unveils latest artwork inspired by George Floyd and Black Lives Matter

Acclaimed anonymous British street artist, Banksy, shared his latest artwork inspired by the death of George Floyd and the black lives matter movement.
Sharing two images of his artistry, Banksy wrote, "At first I thought I should just shut up and listen to black people about this issue.
"But why would I do that? It's not their problem. It's mine.
"People of colour are being failed by the system. The white system. Like a broken pipe flooding the apartment of the people living downstairs. This faulty system is making their life a misery, but it's not their job to fix it. They can't - no-one will let them into the apartment upstairs.
"This is a white problem. And if white people don't fix it, someone will have to come upstairs and kick the door in."
The picture shows a framed photo with floral tribute and a candle setting light to an American flag hanging above it.
George Floyd, a 46-year-old African-American man died after a white police officer pinned him to the ground with a knee to the back of his neck while he was handcuffed and other officers stood by.
While being pinned down, Floyd repeatedly pleaded, "Please, I can't breathe" and "don't kill me".
The four officers involved in the case were fired shortly after a video showing Floyd's death went viral on social media, sparking a national outcry for justice.
US prosecutors have announced new charges against all the four sacked Minneapolis police officers who were present.
Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison said that Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis Police Department officer, whose court documents said knelt on Floyd's neck for almost nine minutes, was charged with second-degree murder.
The announcement was an upgrade to the previous charge against him for third-degree murder and manslaughter.
Floyd's funeral will take place in Texas on June 9, but on Thursday a memorial service was held in Minneapolis, the city in which he had lived for the past few years and where he was killed.
