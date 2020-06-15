Bangladesh's Junior Minister for Religious Affairs succumbs to coronavirus

A Bangladesh government Minister died due to the novel coronavirus, as tests conducted after his death at a hospital in Dhaka revealed he was suffering from COVID-19, officials said on Sunday.

Junior Minister for Religious Affairs, Sheikh Abdullah, died on Saturday night at the Combined Military Hospital, reports Efe news.

"He was feeling chest pain and (had) breathing problems, doctors declared him dead once he reached the hospital. He died possibly on his way," his colleague, Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury, revealed to Efe.

"His sample was taken for coronavirus test after his death and today (Sunday) it came positive," said Chowdhury, who is the state minister for shipping.

This makes Abdullah, 75, the senior-most Bangladesh official to die from COVID-19.

Earlier on Saturday, former Health Minister Mohammed Nasim passed away at a Dhaka hospital, where he was undergoing treatment for COVID-19.

Government spokesperson Chowdhury said Nasim, who had held the health portfolio between 2014 and 2019, was hospitalised on June 1 after having tested positive for the coronavirus. He also suffered a stroke after being admitted.

At least two other Ministers have also tested positive for the coronavirus and are currently undergoing treatment at a hospital.