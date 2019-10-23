Bangladeshi MP hires 8 doppelgängers to write her exams, expelled from university

Tamanna, from the ruling Awami League party, appointed eight proxies for at least 13 tests. She was elected to the parliament last year.

The scandal was highlighted after the private broadcaster named Nagorik TV, entered a test hall and confronted one of the women pretending to be Tamanna. The video of the scene was picked up social media and soon went viral.She was a student of B.A. (Bachelor of Arts) at Bangladesh Open University.

The BOU head said, “We have expelled her because she has committed a crime. A crime is a crime. We have cancelled her enrollment. She will never be able to get admitted here again.”While a college official told Deccan Chronicle, “The proxy students were protected by the MP’s musclemen when they sat for the tests. Everybody knew it but nobody uttered a word because she is from a very influential family.”

Test fraud, cheating and leaking of question papers ahead of exams are frequently happening in Bangladesh which directly forces authorities to cancel the results.