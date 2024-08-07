Bangladesh Unrest: More Than 2,000 Prisoners Granted Bail In Violence Cases Amid Quota Protests

Bangladesh Unrest: More Than 2000 Prisoners Granted Bail In Violence Cases Amid Quota Protests | X

Dhaka: Amidst the chaos of political reformation, recent alterations have come forward where, concerning cases involving the recent violence that followed student protests, bail has been granted to 2,400 people, including a number of high-ranking members of Jamaat-e-Islami and the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP). in the South Asian country, local media reported on Wednesday.

Among those granted bail are prominent figures such as BNP standing committee member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury, Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, Jamaat Secretary General Mia Golam Porwar, Bangladesh Jatiyo Party (Manju) Chairman Andaleeve Rahman Partho, and former Ducsu vice-president Nurul Haque Nur, The Dhaka Star reported.

The individuals were produced before the court between July 17 and August 4 on charges of rioting, illegal gatherings, assaulting law enforcers, arson, and damaging property. Additionally, at least 15 cases were filed over murder, and two under the Cyber Security Act for spreading false and fabricated information on social platforms.

The Chief Metropolitan Magistrate's Court of Dhaka granted bail to the accused after defence lawyers filed petitions on Tuesday, reports the local media, quoting court staffers.

Following the resignation of Sheikh Hasina as the Prime Minister of Bangladesh and the announcement of an interim government, there was a surge in the sale of bail bonds. The hearings were held immediately whenever a bail application was made in a political case. The hearings for bail applications in political cases were expedited, with immediate sessions held upon submission of applications.

Lawyers began queuing to apply for bail for those arrested in political cases starting Tuesday morning. Long lines of lawyers formed at the court booths to purchase bail bonds, following a decision taken during a morning meeting with lawyers at the district judge's court meeting room, the Dhaka Tribune reported. --IANS sd/dpb