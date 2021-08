Dhaka: Bangladesh is all set to end its weeks-long strict lockdown imposed in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic on Wednesday.

The lifting of the lockdown will allow public and vehicular movement, while all shops and offices will also reopen, reports Xinhua news agency. Bangladesh's Cabinet Division issued a circular in this regard on Sunday.

According to the circular, buses and trains can carry passengers at full capacity but can't operate more than 50 per cent every day.