Bangladesh Rohingya island relocation ‘uncertain’ after UN doubts

Dhaka: Bangladesh said Sunday plans to relocate thousands of Rohingya living in overcrowded refugee camps to a remote island were “uncertain” after authorities failed to gain support from UN agencies.

Dhaka had wanted to begin its long-held plan this month to move 100,000 people to the mud-silt island of Bhashan Char, amid growing frustration with the presence of the squalid tent settlements in its south-eastern border towns.

Bangladesh has said thousands of Rohingya families have volunteered to relocate, with some 3,500 of Muslim minority due to be moved between mid-November to February during calm seas.

But the plan was in doubt as the UN has not supported the relocation so far, Bangladesh disaster management and relief minister Enamur Rahman told AFP. “This has become uncertain,” Rahman said of the relocation to the island, which takes around three hours to reach by boat.

Aid agencies including the UN refugee agency UNHCR, the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) and the World Food Program (WFP), which held meetings with the government, told him the island was “isolated” and “flood-prone”.

The agencies set out a list of conditions that had to be met, including a regular shipping service between the islet in the Bay of Bengal and the mainland, Rahman added. The organisations provide humanitarian aid to the nearly one million Rohingya in the vast camps, including 740,000 whofled a military crackdown in Myanmar in August 2017.

Ensure safe return of Rohingya: UN

Bangkok: The UN chief on Sunday urged Myanmar to ensure the “safe” return of Rohingya refugees driven out by army operations, a plea made in front of Aung San Suu Kyi more than two years since her country cracked down on the Muslim minority.

Speaking at a summit of Southeast Asian leaders in Bangkok, with Myanmar’s de facto head Suu Kyi in the room, Antonio Guterres said he remains “deeply concerned” about the plight of the Rohingya.