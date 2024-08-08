 Bangladesh Political Crisis: Indian Visa Application Centers Closed Indefinitely; Diplomatic Missions Remain Operational
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldBangladesh Political Crisis: Indian Visa Application Centers Closed Indefinitely; Diplomatic Missions Remain Operational

Bangladesh Political Crisis: Indian Visa Application Centers Closed Indefinitely; Diplomatic Missions Remain Operational

The online portal Indian Visa Application Center (Bangladesh) has a message, "All IVACs will remain closed till further notice, due to unstable situation. Next application date will be informed through SMS & It is requested to pick up the passport on the next working day."

IANSUpdated: Thursday, August 08, 2024, 11:26 AM IST
article-image
Representational Image

New Delhi: Amid the crisis in Bangladesh that forced Sheikha Hasina to resign as the Prime Minister, all Indian visa application centres in Bangladesh will remain closed until further orders. However, Indian diplomats remain in the country and the missions are functional, sources said.

The online portal Indian Visa Application Center (Bangladesh) has a message, "All IVACs will remain closed till further notice, due to unstable situation. Next application date will be informed through SMS &amp; It is requested to pick up the passport on the next working day."

FPJ Shorts
IIT Kharagpur Asks Students To Write Essays For PM Modi's 74th Birthday; Congress' Pawan Khera Calls It 'Senseless Effort To Stroke Megalomaniac's Ego'
IIT Kharagpur Asks Students To Write Essays For PM Modi's 74th Birthday; Congress' Pawan Khera Calls It 'Senseless Effort To Stroke Megalomaniac's Ego'
Naga Chaitanya & Sobhita Dhulipala Get Engaged, 'Delighted' Nagarjuna Shares FIRST Photos From Engagement Ceremony
Naga Chaitanya & Sobhita Dhulipala Get Engaged, 'Delighted' Nagarjuna Shares FIRST Photos From Engagement Ceremony
'Being Elderly Is Not A Privilege': Isha Malviya Shares Cryptic Note & Hits Back At Udaariyan Costar Kamal Dadialla
'Being Elderly Is Not A Privilege': Isha Malviya Shares Cryptic Note & Hits Back At Udaariyan Costar Kamal Dadialla
From Repo Rate To GDP Growth Projections: Key Takeaways From RBI's MPC Meeting
From Repo Rate To GDP Growth Projections: Key Takeaways From RBI's MPC Meeting

The development comes a day after India evacuated non-essential staff and their families from its High Commission and consulates in Bangladesh. India has a high commission in Dhaka and consulates in Chittagong, Rajshahi, Khulna and Sylhet.

External Affairs Minister On The Situation In Bangladesh

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, in an address to the Parliament, said "India is closely monitoring the status of minorities in Bangladesh."

He said the Indian High Commission in Bangladesh is in touch with the Indians citizens there. After the protests broke out, many of the students returned to India.

Read Also
Bangladesh Unrest: Muslim Students Protecting Temples In Bangladesh, Are Hindus Safe?
article-image

After lumbering through chaos and violence, Bangladesh is set to get an interim government headed by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus on Thursday. Bangladesh President Mohammed Shahabuddin dissolved the Parliament on Tuesday after the resignation of the former Prime Minister on Monday. Hasina, who was serving her fourth straight term in office since assuming power in 2009, is currently in India after leaving Dhaka on Monday.

It is believed that Nahid Islam, one of the main coordinators of the anti-quota protests that eventually led to the resignation of Hasina, emerged as one of the key figures in the formation of an interim government in the country. Islam, along with President Shahabuddin and Army chief Zaman, was locked in significant discussions Tuesday evening on the structure of the new government following Hasina's departure from the country.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Heartbroken I Can’t See Or Hug Her,' Says Saima Wazed, Daughter Of PM Sheikh Hasina, Amid...

'Heartbroken I Can’t See Or Hug Her,' Says Saima Wazed, Daughter Of PM Sheikh Hasina, Amid...

New York Times Changes Controversial 'Hindus In Bangladesh Face Revenge Attacks' Headline After...

New York Times Changes Controversial 'Hindus In Bangladesh Face Revenge Attacks' Headline After...

President Droupadi Murmu Begins New Zealand Leg Of 3-Nation Tour

President Droupadi Murmu Begins New Zealand Leg Of 3-Nation Tour

Bangladesh Political Crisis: Indian Visa Application Centers Closed Indefinitely; Diplomatic...

Bangladesh Political Crisis: Indian Visa Application Centers Closed Indefinitely; Diplomatic...

Maharashtra Students Stranded In Bangladesh Will Be Brought Back By Special Flights Soon, Assures CM...

Maharashtra Students Stranded In Bangladesh Will Be Brought Back By Special Flights Soon, Assures CM...