Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina Gets Upset, Cuts Short Her China Visit: Report

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina abruptly cut short her visit to China and returned to Dhaka a day earlier than planned, reportedly due to dissatisfaction with Beijing’s failure to fulfil its financial promises and a perceived lack of proper protocol. Originally scheduled for a four-day visit, Hasina returned on Wednesday, a day early, indicating that her goals for the trip were not achieved, as reported by The Economic Times.

Possible Reason Of Termination Of Trip

Hasina's early departure was attributed to her disappointment over China’s failure to deliver on a promised $5 billion loan, with the actual financial assistance offered during the visit amounting to only around $100 million. The Awami League, Hasina's party, posted on the social media platform X that China had pledged 1 billion Yuan ($137.64 million) in economic aid to Bangladesh.

President Xi Jinping met with visiting Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in Beijing on Wednesday afternoon, and the two leaders announced to elevate China-Bangladesh relations to a comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership.

The visit also fell short in terms of diplomatic engagements. Hasina’s bilateral talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping were reportedly shorter than expected. Additionally, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi did not meet with Hasina, further contributing to her dissatisfaction.

Bangladesh and China on Wednesday (July 10, 2024) announced seven outcomes, including that conclusion of joint feasibility study on Bangladesh-China Free Trade Agreement (FTA).



Other announced outcomes are

commencement of negotiation on the optimisation of Bangladesh-China

Awami League Shres Details Of Visit

The Awami League shared various details and images of Hasina's trip on their X handle, including meetings with Chinese Premier Li Qiang and President Xi. However, there were no images or mentions of a meeting with the Chinese Foreign Minister, which is unusual as visiting leaders typically receive significant media coverage from state-run Chinese outlets.

Upon arriving in Beijing, the Awami League had initially posted that 20 to 22 Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) were expected to be signed during Hasina's visit. This post confirmed the trip's intended four-day duration. However, another post on July 11 revealed that the official trip lasted only three days. During the visit, 16 MoUs were signed, focusing on cooperation in trade and technology.

On July 10, the Awami League announced that among the outcomes of the visit was the completion of a joint feasibility study on the Bangladesh-China Free Trade Agreement (FTA). Despite some positive developments, the overall disappointment with the financial and diplomatic aspects of the visit led to Hasina’s premature return.