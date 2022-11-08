e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldBangladesh PM inaugurates 100 bridges in 25 districts

Bangladesh PM inaugurates 100 bridges in 25 districts

Making 33 routes free from ferry services, the bridges will 'make road communication smooth, quicker, easier, and safer'.

IANSUpdated: Tuesday, November 08, 2022, 11:02 AM IST
article-image
Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina | ANI Photo
Follow us on

Dhaka: Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has virtually opened 100 bridges in 25 districts at a time. Terming the inauguration as a historic event, she said that the bridges would help quicken the country's overall development.

She virtually opened the bridges built at a cost of over Tk 879 crore on Monday from her official Ganabhaban residence in Dhaka. These bridges establish direct road connectivity with the capital.

Making 33 routes free from ferry services, the bridges will 'make road communication smooth, quicker, easier, and safer'.

Read Also
Bhopal: Gadkari expresses dissatisfaction with Barela-Mandla road work
article-image

Of the bridges, 46 are in Chattogram division, 17 in Sylhet division, 14 in Barishal division, seven each in Dhaka and Rajshahi division, six in Mymensingh division, and three in Rangpur division. A video documentary on the bridges was also screened on occasion.

The premier mentioned that the bridges would help law enforcement agencies take prompt measures to ensure public security and maintain law and order. "It will be easier to help people in any disaster," she said, adding that the transportation and marketing of the goods would be quicker and easier.

While exchanging views with the beneficiaries, the Prime Minister asked all to show austerity in using electricity and gas and take measures to grow more food so the global crisis stemming from the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and Russia-Ukraine war could not hit the country's economy hard.

RECENT STORIES

Bangladesh PM inaugurates 100 bridges in 25 districts

Bangladesh PM inaugurates 100 bridges in 25 districts

WATCH: Firemen save woman dangling from window on 20th floor after massive fire erupts in building...

WATCH: Firemen save woman dangling from window on 20th floor after massive fire erupts in building...

WATCH: UK PM Rishi Sunak rushed out of room by aides at COP27 event; video goes viral

WATCH: UK PM Rishi Sunak rushed out of room by aides at COP27 event; video goes viral

ON CAMERA: Massive fire in 35-storey high-rise building in Dubai near Burj Khalifa; no injuries...

ON CAMERA: Massive fire in 35-storey high-rise building in Dubai near Burj Khalifa; no injuries...

Pakistan: SC directs police to register FIR of attack on Imran Khan within 24 hours

Pakistan: SC directs police to register FIR of attack on Imran Khan within 24 hours