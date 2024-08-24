Bangladesh: Hindus And Muslims Came Together To Save Ancient Temple, Says Priest

Dhakeswari temple in Dhaka, Bangladesh | X

Just when situation in Bangladesh was unstable and on the boil after Sheikh Hasina quit the post of prime minister, Hindus and Muslims came together to guard an ancient temple in Bangladesh's capital, said a priest of Dhaka's Sree Sree Dhakeswari National Temple. The revered shrine is a centuries-old temple in old Dhaka. The temple stands in an area which also has several mosques.

"People of many religions come here to pray. And, Maa (Goddess) is mother to all humans whether it is Hindus, Muslims, Christians or Buddhists. They come here to seek solace, prosperity and mental peace," said Ashim Maitro, the priest, as quoted by Press Trust of India.

The priest said that Hindus, Muslims and others from the local communities came ahead and stood guard when the country was witnessing widespread violence and "no police force" protected the shrine.

"I was not feeling afraid for myself but just concerned about the safety of our old temple and idols of deities here. The temple committee members were also present and we closed the doors and the main gate," said the priest.

"Members of the local communities helped. Muslims, Hindus and others came to stand guard outside the temple so that no harm comes to the temple," he said, adding ""Nothing untoward has happened here from that day till today."

Maitro said that people from all religions come to the temple to pray.

Former Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Hasina resigned from her post in first week of August after fierce protests against quotas in government jobs. In the violence that ensues before and after her departure, minority communities were targeted by mobs.

On August 8, an interim government was formed under Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus. He also met members of minority communities including Hindus.