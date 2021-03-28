Bangladesh: Dozen people injured in violent protests carried against PM Narendra Modi's visit

Dhaka: At least a dozen people were reported injured in clashes between police and Islamist demonstrators in Bangladesh on Sunday, the third day of protests against the visit of India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Five people died on Friday, and another six the next day, after police shot at demonstrators in several major districts across the Muslim-majority nation of 168 million people.

Bangladesh security forces opened fire and used tear gas on today to disperse thousands of protesters who were enforcing a nationwide general strike they called to denounce violence at a previous protest over a visit by India's prime minister. At least one man was shot in Sanarpara in Narayanganj district after thousands of protesters, mostly students from Islamic schools, blocked a major highway connecting Dhaka with the southeastern port city of Chattogram, said Mohamamed Zayedul Alam, the area's police superintendent.

The man was rushed to the Dhaka Medical College Hospital for treatment, he said. Witnesses said scores of people were hurt in clashes with police, which started after protesters set fire to a number of vehicles. Mohammed Russel, a duty official at the control room of the Fire Service and Civil Defense, said by phone that they dispatched several units of the fire fighters after information that some passenger buses and a truck were torched.