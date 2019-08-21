Bangladesh backs India on Kashmir, says internal matter

Dhaka: Bangladesh on Wednesday backed India on the Kashmir issue, saying that the abrogation of special status for Jammu and Kashmir is an internal issue of India.

As Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar concluded his three-day visit to Dhaka, the Bangladesh Foreign Affairs Ministry, in a statement, also called for regional peace and stability.

"Bangladesh maintains that the abrogation of Article 370 by the Indian government is an internal issue of India. Bangladesh has always advocated, as a matter of principle, that maintaining regional peace and stability as well as development should be a priority for all countries," the statement said.