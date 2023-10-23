 Bangladesh: At Least 15 Dead, Over 100 Injured After Two Trains Collide In Bhairab; Visuals Surface
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldBangladesh: At Least 15 Dead, Over 100 Injured After Two Trains Collide In Bhairab; Visuals Surface

Bangladesh: At Least 15 Dead, Over 100 Injured After Two Trains Collide In Bhairab; Visuals Surface

The incident occurred when a passenger train and a freight train collided in Bhairab, situated approximately 80 kilometers (50 miles) from the capital city, Dhaka.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, October 23, 2023, 06:44 PM IST
article-image

Police in Bangladesh reported that a collision between two trains took place on Monday, resulting in at least fifteen deaths and multiple injuries.

The incident occurred when a passenger train and a freight train collided in Bhairab, situated approximately 80 kilometers (50 miles) from the capital city, Dhaka.

Death count can go up, say police

"We have recovered 15 bodies, many are injured," local police said.

According to local police, the death toll may rise as rescue operations are still in progress and they could see bodies pinned and trapped beneath overturned coaches.

The incident transpired at approximately 4:00 pm (1000 GMT) when one train inadvertently entered the same track as the other, police explained.

Train mishaps are a frequent occurrence in Bangladesh and are frequently attributed to inadequate signaling, neglect, aging railway tracks, or deteriorating infrastructure.

Read Also
Bihar Train Accident: At Least 4 Dead & Over 100 Injured After North East Express Train Derails In...
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Oldest Dog In History, Bobi, Passes Away At 31 In Portugal

Oldest Dog In History, Bobi, Passes Away At 31 In Portugal

Bangladesh: At Least 15 Dead, Over 100 Injured After Two Trains Collide In Bhairab; Visuals Surface

Bangladesh: At Least 15 Dead, Over 100 Injured After Two Trains Collide In Bhairab; Visuals Surface

Japanese Girl Takes Navratri Challenge, Performs Garba & Dandiya Ras All 9 Days Of Festival (WATCH...

Japanese Girl Takes Navratri Challenge, Performs Garba & Dandiya Ras All 9 Days Of Festival (WATCH...

Bizarre! Woman Celebrates The Birthday Of Her Dolls In Chinese Restaurant, Leaves Staff Baffled

Bizarre! Woman Celebrates The Birthday Of Her Dolls In Chinese Restaurant, Leaves Staff Baffled

War Dispatch From West Bank: Airstrike On 'Terror Hub' Jenin Mosque

War Dispatch From West Bank: Airstrike On 'Terror Hub' Jenin Mosque