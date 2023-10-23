Bangladesh: At Least 15 Dead, Over 100 Injured After Two Trains Collide In Bhairab; Visuals Surface

Police in Bangladesh reported that a collision between two trains took place on Monday, resulting in at least fifteen deaths and multiple injuries.

The incident occurred when a passenger train and a freight train collided in Bhairab, situated approximately 80 kilometers (50 miles) from the capital city, Dhaka.

Death count can go up, say police

"We have recovered 15 bodies, many are injured," local police said.

According to local police, the death toll may rise as rescue operations are still in progress and they could see bodies pinned and trapped beneath overturned coaches.

The incident transpired at approximately 4:00 pm (1000 GMT) when one train inadvertently entered the same track as the other, police explained.

Train mishaps are a frequent occurrence in Bangladesh and are frequently attributed to inadequate signaling, neglect, aging railway tracks, or deteriorating infrastructure.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)