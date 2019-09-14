Balochistan activists highlight rights violations by Pakistan

Geneva: Baloch rights activists have organised a poster campaign in Geneva to highlight Pakistan’s “egregious infractions” in Balochistan where “enforced disappearances and killings” have assumed “epidemic proportions”.

Significantly, the ‘Stop Baloch Genocide’ poster campaign, organised by the Baloch Human Rights Council (BHRC) at the Broken Chair monument area here, coincides with the 42nd session of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC).

Broken Chair is a monumental sculpture made in wood by the Swiss artist Daniel Berset. Several protests and demonstrations in Geneva are organised in this area.