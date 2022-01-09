Baghdad: Man divorces bride for playing 'provocative' Syrian song at their wedding

In fastest divorce case in the country this year in Baghdad, a groom divorced his bride during their wedding as bride played a 'provocative' Syrian song in wedding, reported Gulf news.

The Syrian song 'Mesaytara' - which translates to 'I am dominant' or 'I will control you' hurt the groom and he decided to divorce at the wedding hall itself.

The story of fastest divorce is talk of the town in Baghdad and currently much discussed in country.

According to reports bride was dancing on the Syrian song 'Mesaytara', which the groom and his family found provocative. It hurt the sentiments of groom and his family and they entered into an argument with bride and decided to divorce her.

Last year, also divorced happened in the weeding when a Jordanian man broke up with his bride during their wedding after bride played this song.

The first para of the song translates as mentioned below:

'I am dominant; you will be ruled under my strict instructions;

'I will drive you crazy if you looked at other girls on the street;

'Yes, I’m dominant;

'You’re my piece of sugar;

'As long as you’re with me, you’ll walk under my command;

I’m arrogant, I’m arrogant.'

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, January 09, 2022, 07:45 PM IST