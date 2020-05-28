Bad weather causes Nasa and SpaceX to postpone launch of two astronauts to space

SpaceX said the launch was delayed due to unfavourable weather in the flight path.

The next launch opportunity is scheduled on Saturday, May 30.

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket will carry the Crew Dragon spacecraft and veteran NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley to the International Space Station (ISS).

It will be the first time since 2011 that American astronauts launch on an American rocket from American soil to the ISS.