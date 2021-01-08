Australia's third-largest city enters 3-day lockdown following local mutant strain virus case

Sydney [Australia]: Australia's third-largest city of Brisbane will enter a three-day lockdown from Friday afternoon after a local resident was found to be infected with the mutant strain of COVID-19.

According to the Health Department of the state of Queensland where Brisbane locates, the Greater Brisbane area will enter lockdown from 6:00 pm Friday to 6:00 pm (local time) next Monday. Local residents can only leave home for essential purposes including buying essentials like groceries or medication, working or studying if not able to do so from home, exercising and healthcare, or providing care.

"We are doing this to keep Queenslanders safe. We know this strain is highly infectious, 70 per cent more infectious. We are going to go hard and early, do everything we can to stop the spread of the virus," Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk told a press conference.

"If we do not do this now, it could end up being a 30-day lockdown... I know this is going to be tough on businesses over the next few days but I am thinking about your long-term future as well. So it is incredibly important that we take these strong measures." The tough restrictions came after a young cleaner working in Brisbane's quarantine hotel was found to be infected with the mutant strain of coronavirus that used to be detected in Britain. She is also the first locally acquired case of the highly infectious COVID-19 strain.