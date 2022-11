Australia’s Parliament passed bilateral free trade agreements with India on Tuesday, November 22, 2022.

"Our (India-Australia) Free Trade Agreement with India has passed through parliament," tweeted Australian PM Anthony Albanese.

BREAKING: Our Free Trade Agreement with India has passed through parliament. (📷 with @narendramodi at the G20) pic.twitter.com/e8iG3gpTgr

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)