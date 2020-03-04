Australia’s newswire AAP to shut after 85 years

After 85 years of service, Australia's national newswire Australian Associated Press (AAP) on Tuesday announced its closure, citing increasing free online content making the business unviable.

The newswire will draw the curtains at the end of June, while its subediting business Pagemasters will close at the end of August, the company's website said on Tuesday.

At least 180 jobs will be axed due to its closure.

AAP Chief Executive Bruce Davidson said it had been an "extremely difficult decision" to shut AAP, including the newswire service and sub-editing service Pagemasters.

He said the business was no longer viable in the face of increasing free online content.