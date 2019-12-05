Australian woman sentenced to 25 months of jail for lying on resume

An Australian woman was sentenced to one year of prison for lying on her resume on Tuesday. The woman was trying to land a $185,000 a year government job.

In 2017, Veronica Hilda Theriault, 45, was charged with deception, dishonestly dealing with documents and abuse of public office, Australia’s ABC reported. She pleaded guilty to all the charges.

District Court Judge on Tuesday sentenced the woman 25 months of jail-time, of which 12 months she won’t be eligible to get a payroll.

Fox News reported that the district judge said, “That CV led to you being interviewed for the job – you supplied that document to the Department of Premier and Cabinet and [it] is the basis for dishonestly dealing with documents.”

The judge said that Veronica pretended to be one of the references while answering a recruiter during the hiring process. The judge said, “She gave glowing feedback at your performance, but in fact, you were impersonating Ms. Best, the real Ms. Best had not given you a reference.”

Veronica had applied for the position of chief information officer with the Department of Premier and Cabinet (DBC). The whole of her resume was filled with work experiences, educational qualifications and references that were not a 100% true.

The court heard arguments that said that Veronica was employed for a month before her mental health declined and the scam was brought to light.