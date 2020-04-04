Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison urges WHO, UN to act against China's wet markets

Melbourne: Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Friday urged the WHO and the UN to act against China's wet markets, like the one where the deadly coronavirus is thought to have originated, as they pose "great risks" to the health and wellbeing of the rest of the world.

A wet market in the central Chinese city of Wuhan is believed to be the source of the coronavirus pandemic that began in December last year, crossing from animals to humans.

The number of cases from the virus has reached one million worldwide and more than 51,000 deaths have been reported across more than 175 countries and territories, according to the Johns Hopkins University tally.

Stating that China based "Wet markets were a very real and significant problem wherever they exist," Morrison in an interview to a news channel on Thursday, said "this virus started in China and went round the world. And that's that's how it started."

"We all know that. And these wet markets can be a real problem when it comes to what can occur in those markets. And I think from a world health point of view, this is something the World Health Organisation should do something about. I mean, all this money that comes out of the UN and the World Health Organisation," Morrison said.

A wet market sells fresh meat, fish, produce, and other perishable goods as distinguished from "dry markets". It gets its name from the floors being constantly wet from the spraying of fresh produce and cleaning of meat and seafood stalls.

Refuses to offer economic support to international students

'People should know though, in particular for students, all students who come to Australia in their first year have to give a warranty that they are able to support themselves for the first 12 months of their study," Morrison said while addressing media in Canberra. "That is a requirement for their visa when they come for the first year.

That is not an unreasonable expectation of the government that students would be able to fulfil the commitment that they gave,'' he said. Morrison said that the country must focus at present on its citizens and residents.

These (student) visas, and those who are in Australia under various visa arrangements, they are obviously not held here compulsorily. If they are not in a position to support themselves then there is the alternative for them to return to their home countries," he said.